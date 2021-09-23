Freshworks versus Salesforce: Which is a better stock to buy?

There was strong demand for Freshworks stock. The company ended up pricing its IPO at $36 per share, which was well above the marketed range of $32–$34. Even after the price hike, the stock exploded on its debut. Where exactly the stock will be in 2025 is tough to tell. If Freshworks is going to be the next Salesforce, FRSH stock could double or triple its current price by 2025. Five years after the IPO, CRM stock had more than tripled. Now, the stock has lifetime gains of almost 6,000 percent.