Freshworks (FRSH) IPO Stock Is Catching Investors' Attention

Freshworks isn't profitable yet, but its net losses have been narrowing steadily and quickly. Its net losses for the first six months of 2021 were $9.8 million compared to $57 million a year ago. The Indian arm of the company, Freshworks Technologies Pvt Ltd., has been profitable since 2018.

Freshworks’ revenues doubled for the half-year ending June 30. Its top line has been growing consistently. In 2020, it surpassed $300 million in annual subscription revenues, which was up 40 percent YoY. The company's revenue growth has averaged 49 percent over the last four quarters.

While profitability is one of the main considerations for investors, they know that high-growth companies sometimes have to sacrifice profits in pursuit of market share and growth. As Mathrubootham said, “I can be profitable if I want to. But if I am not growing enough it may be a lost opportunity when the competition grabs it.” Freshworks aims to reach operating margins in the 10 percent range in the intermediate term and 20 percent–25 percent in the long term.