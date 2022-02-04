Yes, You Can Get Free Land in Kansas — But Know the Risks

Faced with declining populations, dozens of towns in Kansas have started giving out free land recently.

“You might as well bang your head against a brick wall trying to get jobs in a small town,” Steve Piper, former mayor of Marquette, Kan., told KCTV5 in 2019. “We said, let’s bring the people in and give them free land and get the people.”

For some towns, the plan appears to have worked, as The Hustle recently reported. Marquette, Kan., for example, grew by 11 percent from 2000 to 2020.