Is KKR-Backed ForgeRock (FORG) Stock Overvalued After Its IPO?

ForgeRock offers a complete set of identity management, identity governance, access management, and AI-powered autonomous identity solutions. Its platform can support more than 216 million user-based access transactions per hour per client, and it's used by more than 1,300 companies worldwide to manage a total of about three billion identities.

ForgeRock’s revenue rose 22.1 percent YoY (year-over-year) to $127.6 million in 2020 and 53.2 percent YoY to $84.8 million in the first half of 2021. The company's 113 percent dollar-based net retention rate indicates it can upsell existing customers. Also, as of Jun. 30, 2021, its ARR (annual recurring revenue) had grown by 30 percent YoY to $155 million. ForgeRock has more than 350 customers with ARR of $1 million or more. Its major customers include Toyota Motor and Philips.