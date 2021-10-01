What First Watch’s IPO Valuation and Stock Forecast Tell Investors

First Watch generated total revenues of $281.1 million in the first six months of 2021—up 111 percent compared to the same period in 2020. In the first six months of 2020, the sector was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered most restaurants. The company reported a net income of $1.8 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to a net loss of $31.4 million in the first six months of 2020.