If Dutch Bros’ IPO Is Anything To Go By, It Could Be the Next Starbucks

Oregon-based Dutch Bros (BROS), which operates a chain of drive-through coffee shops in a number of states, went public on Sep. 15. Its stock soared almost 60 percent on its first day of trading to close above $38. After the successful IPO, prospective investors have their sights on Dutch Bros' stock forecast . How high it can go in 2021, and where it will be in 2025?

Dutch Bros was started by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in the early 1990s. Their goal was to find something to do outside the family dairy business. Boersma, the surviving co-founder, is now the company's largest shareholder. The IPO has made him a billionaire. TSG Consumer Partners, the private equity group that first invested in the coffee chain in 2018, is the second-largest shareholder, with more than 65 million shares.