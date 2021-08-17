Fake Fish Stocks to Buy Before Plant-Based Seafood Takes Off

Publicly traded Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is a giant in the poultry economy. Its 47 acquisitions since 1995 have propelled it to the top spot as largest meat and poultry manufacturer in the U.S.

Currently, Tyson is expanding its palate to include alternative fish meat. The company has invested in an innovative brand called New Wave Foods, which crafts plant-based shellfish using ingredients like beans and seaweed. New Wave's seaweed-based shrimp has been a hit with meat-avoiding audiences.

Even with major investments in fake fish, an investment in TSN stock supports the meat industry more than it does the plant-based meat industry. Tyson shares are on an upswing at the moment. The shares have increased more than 12 percent in the last month alone. Recent growth outpaces the five-year analysis, which means that investors should take a hard look at their time horizon before taking the plunge.