Fake Fish Stocks to Buy Before Plant-Based Seafood Takes Off

Fake Fish Stocks to Buy Before Plant-Based Seafood Takes OffBy Rachel Curry
Aug. 17 2021, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Move over, fake beef. It's time for fake fish meat stocks to have their moment. With major companies beginning to invest in the fake fish revolution, this brand-new food category is available for investors to dabble in.
Where do you even start with fake fish stocks, and how do you know which companies will ride the slip stream for long-term returns? Here are a few starting points so you can get your strategy in place.
Tyson isn't all vegan, but it does offer fake fish exposure.
Publicly traded Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is a giant in the poultry economy. Its 47 acquisitions since 1995 have propelled it to the top spot as largest meat and poultry manufacturer in the U.S.
Currently, Tyson is expanding its palate to include alternative fish meat. The company has invested in an innovative brand called New Wave Foods, which crafts plant-based shellfish using ingredients like beans and seaweed. New Wave's seaweed-based shrimp has been a hit with meat-avoiding audiences.
Even with major investments in fake fish, an investment in TSN stock supports the meat industry more than it does the plant-based meat industry. Tyson shares are on an upswing at the moment. The shares have increased more than 12 percent in the last month alone. Recent growth outpaces the five-year analysis, which means that investors should take a hard look at their time horizon before taking the plunge.
Nestle has its own fake tuna line.
Nestle (OTC:NSRGY) is a major public company with a new line of alternative tuna fish meat called Vuna.
Vuna has only been around since 2020, but the company said that the project's launch has a lot to do with the fact that 90 percent of the world's fish stocks have been nearly, if not entirely, depleted.
Of course, Nestle also owns brands that use fish products, like Lean Cuisine and even Purina Fancy Feast. Meat and fish products aren't the company's bread and butter if you will. This subsidiary could pose a decent entryway for climate-conscious investors who viewed Seaspiracy and just can't get behind Chicken of the Sea anymore.
The growth in Nestle stock is below market average in the short term and medium term, but it might be a worthy long-term investment as the fake fish market becomes more relevant.
Thai Union Group has a few fake fish options on its plate.
Speaking of Chicken of the Sea, Thai Union Group (OTC:TUFBY) owns it. What else do they own? A line of plant-based fish, crab, and shrimp (the alt-shrimp is coming later this year). Not only are they responding to a global desire for plant-based seafood, but also a shift toward plant-based diets in Thailand.
The fake fish and seafood line is called V Foods. Thai Union stock is more volatile than U.S.-based options like Tyson, but the returns have been decent for this pink sheet stock at 32.04 percent YTD. Future partnerships in the plant-based seafood department are bound to propel the larger stock forth, but it's just a matter of when.