Ernie Boch Jr.'s 'April Fuels' Event Gave Out 7,000+ Gallons of Free Gas

On March 31, Boch took to Instagram and Facebook and announced that he would be partnering with Rojo’s Car Wash to give away up to 7,000 gallons of free gas on April 1 (yes, seriously). While the “April Fuels” celebration was scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. ET, the news had residents heading to Rojo’s Car Wash, located on Route 1 in Norwood, long before the fueling event started.