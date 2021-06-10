El Salvador Partners With Bitcoin App Strike

Cryptocurrency markets cheered as El Salvador announced it would be the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. People are now wondering which countries could be next. While using a cryptocurrency as legal tender poses some technical challenges, El Salvador confirmed that it’s working with digital wallet developer Strike to build the financial infrastructure needed to make this a reality.

Here’s why El Salvador chose Strike over other blockchain companies that could offer a similar service, as well as what this means for the blockchain ecosystem.

El Salvador’s bitcoin announcement

El Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele made his Bitcoin announcement in a video broadcast during Bitcoin 2021, a massive, multiday cryptocurrency conference being held in Miami. Not only did he say his country would make Bitcoin legal tender, but also that he would overhaul his country’s financial infrastructure by using blockchain technology. The stance is in stark contrast to that of other countries, like Turkey.

Strike

Countries around the world will be watching how El Salvador integrates cryptocurrency payments. If the move proves successful, we could see other nations accept Bitcoin as legal tender as well.

I’ve just instructed the president of @LaGeoSV (our state-owned geothermal electric company), to put up a plan to offer facilities for #Bitcoin mining with very cheap, 100% clean, 100% renewable, 0 emissions energy from our volcanos 🌋



This is going to evolve fast! 🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/1316DV4YwT — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) June 9, 2021

Unlike many other countries, El Salvador is largely a cash economy. Around 70 percent of its population doesn’t have a bank account or credit card. Instead, people use cash, and remittance payments account for a massive portion of El Salvador’s GDP. Since remittance service providers charge very high fees for international transfers, it’s not surprising that El Salvador is considering a blockchain-powered solution.