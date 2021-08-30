Is Dromos Token the Hot New Altcoin? Price Prediction, Explained

Overall, Dromos Token (DRM) isn't a well-known cryptocurrency since the product it touts hasn't been released yet. Aiming to make purchasing altcoins a bit more seamless, Dromos wants to create a decentralized exchange to compete with others like Uniswap and Sushiswap. With this new decentralized exchange on the horizon, what's the price prediction for DRM?

As a decentralized finance exchange token running on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) , DRM can be secured and stored to compatible wallets like MetaMask and TrustWallet. While there isn't an extensive amount of information on the website or the white paper regarding the founders and the logistics of this launch, interested users have been purchasing the token on PancakeSwap .

Dromos Token on "the Road to DeFi"

According to the website, Dromos Token is "inbound to Q2," which means that the exchange is about to be released. As a prospective decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, other tokens will be able to provide liquidity if they pass an audit. If the tokens don't undergo a proper audit, then they will be flagged since the audit ensures other holders that the tokens aren't fraudulent.

Source: Dromos

The founders of the project speculate that DRM is "sure to hold its value." The token will enable features like liquidity mining, yield farming, and auto-compounding staking. Boasting a code that apparently can optimize these features, Dromos Token allegedly benefits from its "double-dipping" strategy.

Critics often compare this double-dipping strategy to the PancakeSwap token, but the DRM founders argue against that fact. This strategy leans more towards decentralized interactions, particularly peer-to-peer with a future marketplace for future investors to shop around for newly released tokens and projects.