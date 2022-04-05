Earn Passive Income With the DRIP Token

The BNB Chain may not be as common as the Ethereum network, but it's becoming more popular among alternatives, rivaling blockchains such as Solana and Polygon. Earlier this year, the Green Chart token, which is based on the BNB Chain, was one of the most talked-about meme tokens, joining the likes of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Floki Inu. The DRIP coin is one of the newest cryptos on BNB.