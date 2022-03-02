Target Increases Minimum Wage to $24 in Some Areas

The federal minimum wage for the U.S. has been $7.25 since 2009. Many Americans hoped to have the minimum wage increased to $15, but the U.S. Department of Labor has been unsuccessful in doing so. The Democratic Party wanted to include a $15 federal minimum wage in the $1.6 trillion coronavirus relief package in Feb. 2021, but they were ordered to take that out. Target and Walmart are two of the country's largest employers. Does Target pay more than Walmart?