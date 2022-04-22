SCOTUS Ruling Puerto Ricans Affirms It's OK to Exclude Territories From Receiving Federal Benefits

An 8-1 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court affirms that U.S. territories like Puerto Rico don't have a constitutional right to federal benefits afforded to U.S. states. The case, United States v. Vaello-Madero, focused on access to Supplemental Security Income (SSI), a program that provides cash assistance to elderly, blind, and disabled Americans with low income.

The ruling has many people wondering whether Puerto Ricans and residents of other territories excluded from SSI pay into Social Security and raised confusion about the difference between SSI and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).