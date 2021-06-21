District0x Crypto Bucks the Trend and Rises, Five-Year Outlook

District0x Crypto Bucks the Trend and Rises, Five-Year OutlookBy Ruchi Gupta
Jun. 21 2021, Published 10:28 a.m. ET
Bitcoin is falling after China tightened its crackdown on cryptocurrency mining. Major altcoins like Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple, and even Elon Musk’s beloved Dogecoin are down. However, District0x (DNT) crypto is rising. What is District0x's price prediction and when will it reach $1?
Even though the global crypto market cap dropped more than 5 percent in the last 24 hours due to China's cryptocurrency crackdown, DNT is bucking the trend. The altcoin has climbed as much as 80 percent in the same period to trade above $0.21. District0x still trades far below its all-time high, which might suggest enormous upside potential ahead.
What is District0x crypto and how does it work?
District0x is a blockchain platform for building and launching decentralized online marketplaces and communities called districts. It has given rise to job marketplace Ethlance and Meme Factory, which is a community of people interested in creating rare digital assets. District0x’s official cryptocurrency is DNT.
How many DNT coins are there?
There are 1 billion DNT coins in existence and 600 million of the coins are already circulating. The altcoin doesn't have a maximum supply limit found in Bitcoin and Yearn Finance.
Is DNT crypto expected to go up?
District0x ranks among the best-performing minor altcoins in 2021. It has gained about 300 percent since the beginning of January and soared almost 1,000 percent over the past year. The altcoin has soared 10,000 percent from its all-time low reached in March 2020.
There's a high chance that the crypto will continue to rise. First, even with the recent gains, District0x crypto still trades 60 percent below its all-time high reached in April 2021. Second, the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the shift to online shopping, which suggests that more digital marketplaces will be launching on District0x.
Also, many online communities are sprouting up after seeing the success of Reddit’s WallStreetBets. The Reddit investor community has gained fame after launching successful short squeeze drives that produced huge profits for members. As more marketplaces and communities launch on District0x, the demand for DNT will increase and lift the price.
District0x (DNT) crypto price prediction
As District0x's price continues to soar, investors want to know its outlook. According to Digital Coin Price, DNT could rise nearly 70 percent over its current price to $0.30 before the end of 2021. It sees the altcoin continuing to gain ground in the coming years. For example, Digital Coin Price predicts DNT's price hitting $0.36 in 2022, $0.46 in 2023, and $0.60 in 2025, which suggests as much as 230 percent upside potential.
WalletInvestor expects District0x's price will reach $0.40 a year from now, which suggests 100 percent upside potential to the current level. In five years, the altcoin could hit $1.38, which implies 630 percent upside potential.
When will District0x (DNT) coin reach $1?
District0x crypto reaching $1 will make many of its investors millionaires. At the current price, the altcoin will need to rise 430 percent to hit $1. The altcoin's historical performance shows that its monthly gains have averaged 80 percent in the past year.
If it maintains that momentum, it could reach $1 as soon as 2021. If the monthly growth rate slows to 10 percent, it would need 18 months to get there, which points to 2023.
The best way to buy DNT tokens
If you like District0x crypto's price prediction, you might want to know how to buy it. The altcoin has broad exchange support, which means that DNT coin is easily accessible and highly liquid. You can buy DNT tokens on Coinbase, Binance, Gate, Cex.com, and Bittrex.
If you have capital in the U.S. dollar, the best place to buy DNT coins is Cex.com. If you want to convert Bitcoin or Ether to DNT token, the best places for such transactions are Binance, Bittrex, and Gate.