District0x Crypto Bucks the Trend and Rises, Five-Year Outlook

Bitcoin is falling after China tightened its crackdown on cryptocurrency mining. Major altcoins like Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple , and even Elon Musk’s beloved Dogecoin are down. However, District0x (DNT) crypto is rising. What is District0x's price prediction and when will it reach $1?

Even though the global crypto market cap dropped more than 5 percent in the last 24 hours due to China's cryptocurrency crackdown, DNT is bucking the trend. The altcoin has climbed as much as 80 percent in the same period to trade above $0.21. District0x still trades far below its all-time high, which might suggest enormous upside potential ahead.

District0x is a blockchain platform for building and launching decentralized online marketplaces and communities called districts. It has given rise to job marketplace Ethlance and Meme Factory, which is a community of people interested in creating rare digital assets. District0x’s official cryptocurrency is DNT.

There are 1 billion DNT coins in existence and 600 million of the coins are already circulating. The altcoin doesn't have a maximum supply limit found in Bitcoin and Yearn Finance.

Is DNT crypto expected to go up?

District0x ranks among the best-performing minor altcoins in 2021. It has gained about 300 percent since the beginning of January and soared almost 1,000 percent over the past year. The altcoin has soared 10,000 percent from its all-time low reached in March 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

There's a high chance that the crypto will continue to rise. First, even with the recent gains, District0x crypto still trades 60 percent below its all-time high reached in April 2021. Second, the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the shift to online shopping, which suggests that more digital marketplaces will be launching on District0x.

Also, many online communities are sprouting up after seeing the success of Reddit’s WallStreetBets. The Reddit investor community has gained fame after launching successful short squeeze drives that produced huge profits for members. As more marketplaces and communities launch on District0x, the demand for DNT will increase and lift the price.