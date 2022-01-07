How Jessica Simpson Nearly Lost Her Billion-Dollar Company

Sequential expressed its plans to expand the empire into “a $2 billion to $3 billion operation.” However, it didn't mention the “deep financial trouble” it had been in. Instead of looking to grow the business, Sequential reportedly intended to “tap the brand until there was nothing left.” Because Simpson’s name was attached to it, she couldn’t allow it to fall apart like that.

Instead of watching her company dissipate, Simpson bought it back from Sequential after it filed for bankruptcy.