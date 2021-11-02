Jessica Simpson Discusses Her Sobriety Journey — What’s Her Net Worth?

Simpson made her musical debut with the release of her album "Sweet Kisses" in 1999. Since then, she has launched six more albums and had nine songs placed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the U.S., including the No. 3 hit “I Wanna Love You Forever.” Her most famous role was as Daisy Duke, a barely dressed character in the film The Dukes of Hazard, where her blue denim cutoffs drew a lot of attention. She also appeared in Employee of the Month, Blonde Ambition, and The Love Guru, among other films.