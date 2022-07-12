Fact Check: Does Elon Musk Have Plans to Delete Twitter?

Billionaire Elon Musk is quite the topic of discussion amid his recent decision to terminate his deal with Twitter. Given that Twitter plans to hold him to the deal, it seems like Musk might be the owner of Twitter whether he wants to be or not. In the event that the deal ultimately does go through, people are concerned about what Musk might do with the app. Rumors are circulating that Musk plans to delete the social network site altogether. Did he say he would? Keep reading for all the facts.