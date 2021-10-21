Delonte West Made Millions in the NBA, but He’s No Longer Rich

West played in the NBA from 2004 to 2012. He represented a number of teams during that period, including Mark Cuban ’s Dallas Mavericks—the star’s last NBA team. He went on to play for several Chinese professional basketball teams after the NBA.

West earned more than $16 million during his basketball career, which ended in 2015. His net worth in 2021 is estimated to be only $1,000. The former NBA star has experienced financial difficulties, and in 2016, there were claims that he was homeless. In 2020, Cuban helped West get into rehab after a disturbing video about him went viral.