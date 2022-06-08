Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow Has One of the Lowest Net Worths in Congress

Debbie Stabenow is a U.S. Senator from Michigan. She was first elected to the Senate in 2001 and reelected three times since then in 2006, 2012, and 2018. Before she was elected to the Senate, she represented Michigan's 8th congressional district on the U.S. House of Representative from 1997 to 2001. Stabenow can under fire by conservatives after she made comments about driving her electric vehicle while the rest of Americans are faced with the highest gas prices in history.

Age: 72

Education: Michigan State University