Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn Comments on the Fed and Inflation

Einhorn has a history of accurate investment calls, though he has also been slammed for insider trading (the U.K. Financial Services Authority fined Einhorn $11.2 million in 2012 for insider trading). Still, Einhorn has a history of being on the side of the shareholder, fighting in court against Apple Inc. (AAPL) for increased shareholder rights. He has also been outspoken against industries like fracking, aka hydraulic fracturing, a highly controversial and environmentally dangerous practice of extracting fuel from the earth.