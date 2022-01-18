Bill Maher’s New York Mets Ownership Paid Off Big Time

In a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel on Real Time in Feb. 2021, Maher revealed he got his check from the sale. “But first, I was writing checks for this whole last year,” he added. “I was s—tting in my pants like I’ve never s—t in my pants. … You’re in for a penny, in for a pound. I was one of the minority owners. There [were] capital calls when they’re losing money, and we didn’t play baseball for a hundred games, and then when we did, we weren’t selling hot dogs. All I was doing was writing [checks].”