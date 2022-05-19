Daniel Berger Has a Long Golf Career Ahead and Behind Him

Daniel Berger was a Florida State University student and golfer until turning professional in 2013. The 29-year-old qualified to play in the Web.com tour in 2013, then joined the PGA tour after placing high enough in 2014 in the TPC Stonebrae Championship. In 2015, Berger was the only rookie to make the PGA Tour Championship field, ranked 25th for earnings, and was Rookie of the Year.

Birthdate: April 7, 1993

Education: Florida State University

Partner: Victoria Slater

PGA Tour wins: 4