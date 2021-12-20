Dan Bilzerian’s House Was Impressive, Though He Didn’t Own It

Dan Bilzerian’s House Was Impressive, Though He Didn’t Own ItBy Jennifer Farrington
Dec. 20 2021, Published 6:24 a.m. ET
Dan Bilzerian can best be described as someone who likes to live life on the edge. He’s outspoken, a bit wild, and lives life to the fullest—if competing in extreme sports and renting a 31,000-square foot home in Bel Air are your criteria for a full life.
The 12-bedroom, 21-bathroom home Bilzerian was occupying up until July 2020 cost him a reported $200,000 per month, though rumor has it the bill was covered by his company’s investors. Whether Bilzerian needed his company’s investors to foot the bill for the 10979 Chalon Road property is unclear, though many are now questioning what his net worth actually is.
Daniel Brandon Bilzerian
Professional poker player, investor, businessman
Net worth: $200 million
Dan Bilzerian gained media attention for his lavish lifestyle and remarkable poker skills. He managed to add Hollywood to his portfolio after starring in Olympus Has Fallen.
Birthplace: Tampa, Fla.
Birthdate: Dec. 7, 1980
Hobbies: Extreme sports, MMA training, scuba diving, mountain biking
Dan Bilzerian’s fame has helped him building a fortune
Bilzerian first caught the public’s attention by competing in high-stakes poker games. His thrill-seeking tendencies sparked additional interest in who he was. According to his IMDB profile, the Armenian-American once jumped off a 90-foot cliff and swam across a lake that happened to be infested with alligators.
Bilzerian has experienced much success in his life, often leading to him throwing lavish parties to celebrate. On several occasions, he has walked away from poker games with more than what average person earns in a year. During one poker event, Bilzerian won a reported $12.8 million, which he celebrated by taking a private jet to Mexico.
Over time, Bilzerian’s lifestyle and memorable moments have helped him grow his online following tremendously. To date, Bilzerian has 32.8 million followers on Instagram, where he shares photos from around the world, such as him standing at the base of a large mountain located off the Amalfi Coast in Italy or scuba diving in Sri Panwa. He's also offered followers a glimpse into his dating life, posting plenty of Instagram photos of him with various women.
What's Dan Bilzerian’s net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bilzerian is worth an estimated $200 million. Despite his many Instagram followers, that channel isn’t his main source of income.
In addition to playing (and winning) high-stakes poker games, Bilzerian runs a company. In 2018, he founded Ignite, which describes itself as “the premium lifestyle brand for the discerning individual.” The company also says “is unapologetic in our attitude and in our promise to provide the ultimate experience to our customer.”
Ignite sells CBD and nicotine products, apparel, and its own beverage, ZRO, which it claims provides cognitive benefits. In 2019, Ignite expanded into the U.K. and Mexico, and in 2020, it was expected to expand to the Middle East and Canada.
In 2019, the company showed signs of distress and lost a reported $19.7 million, according to Forbes, but things were looking up for Ignite after it reported a net income of $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Bilzerian’s net worth could also grow if and when he releases his memoir, The Setup, which has been delayed due to its racy content.
Did Bilzerian’s financial situation have anything to do with him leaving the 31,000-acre property in Bel Air?
Bilzerian's luxurious lifestyle has drawn some backlash. Forbes shared that, in 2020, a former company executive filed a lawsuit that stated Bilzerian had used “investor cash to bankroll his Instagram-luxe lifestyle of private planes, hired yachts, and platoons of bikini models.”
Bilzerian’s stay at the Bel Air residence was also said to be funded by his investors. Although it isn’t clear what led the celeb to quietly leave the home, the property’s owner, Don Bolin, said Bilzerian had made a few modifications there, such as adding a new security system, a virtual reality room, a rooftop gym, and a custom room-sized bed that cost a reported $50,000. While leaving the residence may have not been ideal for Bilzerian, his neighbors were reportedly thrilled to see him go.