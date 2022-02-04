Countries With the Highest Taxes Are Among the Happiest, Reports Show

This trend is seen in recent happiness reports, too, as The Atlantic reported in 2021. “We are living with such incredibly frayed social trust and bad vibes and addictions and so many other things, and still [people say] ‘Don’t tax me,’ ‘Don’t tax the rich,’” Sachs told the magazine. “This is part of our politics that I think is all wrong, and that I think is what puts us well behind countries that are not quite as rich as the United States but in my view are much more balanced in their lives.”