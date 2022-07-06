Jeff Bezos Could Feed the World’s Hungriest for a Year for $6.6 Billion

Despite viral posts about his vast net worth, Jeff Bezos probably couldn’t solve world hunger alone. But David Beasley, executive director of the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP), is encouraging Bezos and the world’s other billionaires to “step up” and join forces to feed the world’s hungry.

Beasley made headlines last year for his Twitter interactions with Elon Musk, who had challenged the WFB to show in detail how $6 billion would solve world hunger.