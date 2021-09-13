Is Cosmos (ATOM) Crypto a Good Long-Term Investment?By Ruchi Gupta
Sep. 13 2021, Published 8:23 a.m. ET
Cosmos (ATOM) has caught the attention of many investors seeking the next cryptocurrency to explode in the DeFi sector. The crypto's price hit a new all-time high of about $36 in the morning on Sept. 13. The altcoin has gained about 130 percent in the last 30 days and it continues to climb. Many prospective investors are eager to know Cosmos crypto's price prediction and why the altcoin is going up.
Cosmos continued to shine even though the broader crypto sector has pulled back. Bitcoin fell more than 3 percent, Ethereum declined 6 percent, and Cardano retreated 8 percent on Sept. 13, which caused the global crypto market cap to fall more than 4 percent.
Why Cosmos (ATOM) is going up
Cosmos crypto's price has increased more than fivefold in 2021. The altcoin’s gains can be attributed to the excitement over DeFi products.
Cosmos is building the internet of blockchains. It wants to connect blockchains across the board. That effort promises to further unlock the potential of DeFi apps by enabling blockchain interoperability. Therefore, many investors who think that DeFi is the future are rushing to buy Cosmos’ ATOM token. Investors holding the token can participate in Cosmos' decision-making and earn interest through staking.
Is Cosmos crypto a good long-term investment?
You might be interested in Cosmos' price prediction if you’re trying to gauge whether the ATOM token is a long-term good investment. There are several reasons you might want to include Cosmos crypto in your portfolio.
As the internet of blockchains, Cosmos can give you exposure to a diverse range of DeFi and NFT projects. DeFi and NFT tokens have been soaring lately as their adoption and trade continue boom. Shark Tank’s Kevin O'Leary has predicted that DeFi apps could make traditional financial intermediaries irrelevant in next few years.
When a new blockchain joins the Cosmos ecosystem, investors staking the ATOM token can receive airdrops. Therefore, you have several opportunities to accumulate passive gains by simply holding the token.
Cosmos (ATOM) crypto's price prediction
Before you add ATOM crypto to your portfolio to receive airdrops as they come, you need to assess Cosmos' price prediction. As more blockchains join the Cosmos network, the demand for the ATOM token will increase as the community seeking to participate in the project’s governance expands and investors pursue staking rewards. Many investors think that Cosmos is still cheap considering that it's going to be the blockchain of blockchains. Therefore, it’s only a matter of time before ATOM's price hits $100.
Where to buy Cosmos (ATOM) crypto
If you like Cosmos crypto's price prediction, you might want to include the ATOM token in your portfolio. In addition to Coinbase, you can buy ATOM crypto with the U.S. dollar on Kraken, Binance, Bitfinex, and Bittrex.