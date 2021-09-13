Is Cosmos (ATOM) Crypto a Good Long-Term Investment?

Cosmos crypto's price has increased more than fivefold in 2021. The altcoin’s gains can be attributed to the excitement over DeFi products.

Cosmos is building the internet of blockchains. It wants to connect blockchains across the board. That effort promises to further unlock the potential of DeFi apps by enabling blockchain interoperability. Therefore, many investors who think that DeFi is the future are rushing to buy Cosmos’ ATOM token. Investors holding the token can participate in Cosmos' decision-making and earn interest through staking.