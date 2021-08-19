Forget Short-Term Weakness, Copper Prices Are Going Back Up

There are two popular ways to get investment exposure to copper:

buying stocks in mining companies and

buying ETFs exposed to copper

The United States Copper Index Fund (CPER) and the iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (JJC) are the two major copper ETFs. CPER is structured like a commodity pool, which combines investor contributions to trade commodity futures contracts. JJC, on the other hand, is structured like an exchange-traded note.