Coinbase Unlocks a 'Direct Deposit' Feature, Widens Its Offerings

More than being known as a cryptocurrency exchange for beginners, Coinbase is also known for its ability to seamlessly streamline its services, which makes it easy to pursue and follow. With every new feature, Coinbase provides customers more ease in trading and transferring. By offering customers the "direct deposit" feature, Coinbase hopes to support regular crypto trades, more spending on users' Coinbase Card, and ease in earning crypto rewards.

💰The future of payroll is coming 🔜We’re rolling out the ability for US customers to deposit any portion of their paycheck into Coinbase as crypto or US dollars https://t.co/1X9bB3859b

Customers who take advantage of this offering will save time on the extra steps that it takes to move money. They can immediately earn interest on their income or earn crypto rewards with their Coinbase Card. In addition to this perk, customers will also benefit from paying zero transaction fees on direct deposit funds, which will allow for instant and free access to the crypto markets.