Sasha Obama Is Dating Clifton Powell Jr. — All About the Writer and Director

Sasha Obama Is Dating Clifton Powell Jr. — All About the Writer and DirectorBy Kathryn Underwood
Apr. 22 2022, Published 12:33 p.m. ET
Everyone wants to know who Clifton Powell Jr. is after The Daily Mail reported that he’s currently dating Sasha Obama. Former First Lady Michelle Obama also spoke of her daughters’ relationships on The Ellen Degeneres Show this week. Clifton Powell Jr.’s net worth is somewhat up in the air, but here’s what the former college basketball player is up to now.
Clifton Powell Junior
Writer and Director
Net worth: $4 million (unconfirmed)
Clifton Powell Jr. is a 24-year-old who played basketball at the University of California at Santa Barbara. He transferred from UCSB to focus on film studies instead of basketball. He met the former First Daughter Sasha Obama when she transferred to a California university and the two are reportedly dating. Powell Jr. writes and directs commercials, including those for notable brands like Peloton and Nike.
Birthdate: May 23, 1997
Education: University of California at Santa Barbara
Father: Clifton Powell
Girlfriend: Sasha Obama
Clifton Powell Jr. is reportedly dating Sasha Obama.
Former President Barack Obama is continuing his public life with his new Netflix program, and his daughters, Sasha and Malia, are all grown up. The Obama family members’ lives are always of interest to the public, and that includes both daughters' love lives.
Earlier this week, Michelle spoke to TV host Ellen Degeneres about the fact that her daughters used to love pop stars like the Jonas Brothers. “Now they are bringing grown men home,” The Sun reported her saying.
The Daily Mail reported in the same week as Michelle's interview that Sasha is dating Clifton Powell Jr. Apparently, the pair met when Sasha left the University of Michigan to begin studying at USC. They have been photographed together recently and appear to be dating.
Given Powell Jr.'s basketball history, perhaps the former President Obama has plenty to talk about with his younger daughter's significant other. Michelle's appearance on the Ellen show seemed to indicate that everyone was on good terms and approved of the relationship, although she didn't give Powell Jr.'s name or any other details.
Clifton Powell Jr. is the son of an actor.
Powell Jr.'s father is actor Clifton Powell, who's best known for his role in the 2004 film Ray. The elder Powell also had roles in Dead Presidents (1995), Deep Rising (1998), and Next Friday (2000). He was also in Woman, Thou Art Loosed, based on a book by Bishop T.D. Jakes.
Clifton Powell Jr. is a writer and director.
According to his personal website, Powell Jr. “made his leap into the narrative writing world” after college. He has been a writing assistant and negotiated his own development deal for television.
Powell Jr.'s site also indicates that he has contributed to campaigns for brands like Nike, Peloton, and Mountain Dew.
Clifton Powell Jr.’s net worth hasn't been confirmed.
Just one source, LatestinBollywood.com, estimated Powell Jr. to be worth between $4 million and $6 million, although the estimate hasn't been confirmed.