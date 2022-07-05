Value Investing Proponent Cliff Asness’s Net Worth Reflects His Expertise

Born in Queens, Asness grew up on New York’s Long Island. After graduating with degrees in economics and engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, he landed on Wall Street in the mid-1990s. He became manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s new quantitative research desk, and then called on his classmates at the University of Chicago, Liew and Robert Krail, to join him. Together, they created Goldman’s most successful hedge fund, the Global Alpha quantitative strategy.