Analysts Say Hold on Cleveland-Cliffs Stock, Reddit Investors Say Buy

If you look to Reddit for advice on where to invest your money, you might be considering buying stock in iron company Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF). However, Wall Street analysts recently downgraded the buy rating on the stock. Now, they recommend holding Cleveland-Cliffs .

At 2:30 p.m. ET on June 9, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs were trading at about $22.89, which isn't far from analysts’ median target of $24.50.

Retail investors see Cleveland-Cliff as a possible short squeeze.

Several retail investors on the subreddit group WallStreetBets are favorable on Cleveland-Cliffs right now.

“CLF is fueling the steel industry iron ore demand. Purchased $45,000 this morning,” posted user Farm1970.

“[$CLF] The Starship is made of STEEL, and it’s time for blastoff. I’ve had enough of these shorts trying to destroy American production and manufacturing. YOLO,” wrote uses PrestigeWorldwide-LP.

“Because Steel is in huge demand because now that covid is falling back, people want to buy stuff, build stuff and all needs steel. Steel prices went to the moon!” wrote TrumXReddit.

TrumXReddit also praised Cleveland-Cliffs President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves for comments he made in 2019 that he was “boiling short-sellers like frogs.” His statements came after a Cleveland-Cliffs quarterly earnings report beat analyst expectations and stock in the company shot up.

Goncalves has earned a reputation for his criticism of Wall Street analysts.

