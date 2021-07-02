Clear Secure (YOU) Forecast 2025: Stock Looks Poised for Strong Growth

One of the positives of Clear Secure is its subscription business. The company’s biometric security service is famous among frequent flyers who buy subscriptions for $179 a year. In 2019 and 2020, airports drove 62 percent and 72 percent of the new subscriptions. This provides the company with a steady stream of revenues. However, going forward, the company hopes that aviation becomes its smallest vertical. Clear Secure wants to become part of people’s daily habits. The expansion to non-airport use cases is one of the potential high growth areas for the company.