Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Stock Doesn't Look Promising Long Term

Amid meme stock mania, one stock is proving that fundamentals have nothing to do with the equation. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has had a difficult decade, but that didn't stop traders from quickly pumping shares.

As for the long-term forecast for Clean Energy Fuels, you might want to take a deeper dive into the company's health.

With a 45.7 percent boost from the afternoon on June 8 to the market open on June 9, Clean Energy saw a sharp boost in trading volume (at least 20 percent stronger than the average volume) and market capitalization. The intensity of the rally didn't last long. The stock dropped more than 16 percent immediately following the opening bell on June 9. The shares are down another seven percent on June 10.

Clean Energy Fuels' financials aren't appealing.

The financials backing Clean Energy Fuels aren't exactly impressive. The revenue is almost half of what it was seven years ago. In 2014, the company had overall revenue of $428.94 million. In 2020, that number was just $291.73 million.

The real interest here is the net income, which has been in the negatives for six of the last seven years. According to Clean Energy's latest metric, it's at a nearly $10 million loss.

Clearly, Clean Energy's lack of profitability has nothing to do with the stock's recent boost. With no corporate news to speak of, the short percentage of float is fairly low compared to other meme stocks at just 6.3 percent.

Even considering all of this, many meme stock traders still have found comfort in CLNE shares.