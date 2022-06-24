Citadel Announces Move From Chicago to Miami — Here's Why

The CEO of Citadel, Ken Griffin, previously signaled that he had issues with the city of Chicago due to crime. In a previous report by The Wall Street Journal, Griffin said, "If people aren't safe here, they're not going to live here." Now, Griffin has officially decided it's time to move on from Chicago. He has had issues with Governor Pritzker in the past and has increasingly grown tired of the crime in Chicago, which he reportedly said is "like Afghanistan on a good day."