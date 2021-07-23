Car Prices Can't Catch a Break From Chip Shortage Woes

By now, it's the same old tune—just at a faster speed. The chip shortage continues to wreak havoc in the automotive industry, and rising car prices mean that consumers are bearing the brunt of it.

How bad is the problem, and will car prices take a breather anytime soon?

Despite chip shortage shrinking the supply of new and used cars, prices continue to rise.

The U.S. Department of Labor released the latest statistics on consumer prices. In June, the CPI (consumer price index) rose 0.9 percent. That's a 5.4 percent increase in prices YoY or the highest rate since 2008.

While cars don't make up the entirety of the CPI, they play a big role. After all, used car prices have increased at least 16.8 percent, while new car prices are up 5.4 percent over the last year. In May, the average American who bought a new car paid $41,263.

The ongoing chip shortage is one of the key reasons why car prices keep rising. We can see the impact just by looking at mostly empty car lots and high price tags for those that are available. The global chip shortage is so prevalent that it even has its own Wikipedia page.

