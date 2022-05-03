‘Good Morning America’ Alum Charlie Gibson Is Booking It Back With a New Podcast

Charlie told the outlet that he and Kate hope to connect with fellow bibliophiles over books and the art of writing. “Choosing your next book is an investment of 10 or 12 hours or even longer. No small deal,” he said. “We want to build a solid core of listeners who not only come to trust our recommendations of writers and their books, but also learn more about how the gift of good writing engages readers and book clubs and is worth that investment of time.”