Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Has Put Most of His Net Worth in Crypto

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao believes in cryptocurrency so much that he has invested most of his net worth in crypto coins. He’s so devoted to his company, Binance , the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, that he has a tattoo of the company’s logo on his arm.

However, Zhao is also thinking about handing the Binance reins to someone else. “We are looking for someone with a strong regulatory background to step in and be CEO,” he said at a press conference this July, according to CoinDesk. “I’ll always contribute to Binance and the BNB ecosystem. I don’t have to be CEO to do that.”

Ahead of the possible transition, here are more details about Zhao’s career and crypto history so far.