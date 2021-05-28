Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Go Public This Week—IPO Date and Price

Centessa Pharmaceuticals is poised to go public on the Nasdaq Global Select Market this week. This clinical-stage company in the pharmaceutical industry aims to discover, develop, and deliver new medicines to help patients.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals is a holding firm for programs developing various treatments. It owns ten asset-centric companies that are developing treatments in oncology, hematology, immunology/inflammation, neuroscience, hepatology, pulmonology, and nephrology. Its companies have issued a total of 173 patents.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals' IPO news

Centessa Pharmaceuticals is going public with an IPO on the Nasdaq Global Select. Its offering is for 1.5 million more shares than originally planned at the beginning of the week. The company is being priced at the high end of the proposed $18 to $20 price range.

The lead book runners on the Centessa IPO transaction are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, and Evercore ISI, according to BusinessWire.

According to a Fierce Biotech report, the largest portion of the proceeds ($110 million) of the Centessa IPO and cash will go towards developing lixivaptan, which will undergo a Phase 3 safety study and pivotal trials. The drug will be used to treat autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. It's the drug that has progressed the farthest among Centessa’s clinical programs.

The Phase 2 clinical trials for a skin cancer treatment, imgatuzumab, will receive about $60 million of the funds.