Cash App Won't Have New Taxes in 2022, Despite Claims

People on social media are freaking out over claims that the Biden administration is setting new taxes on payment apps like PayPal, Venmo, and the Cash App . However, those claims are fake news. There isn’t any new Cash App tax for 2022.

The IRS hasn’t changed the rules for Cash App, yet.

The Biden administration has proposed, not approved, a plan for banks and other financial institutions including apps like Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App, to report to the IRS on money that goes in and out of accounts with values of at least $600.

The reporting requirement is still only a proposal. It needs approval from Congress to be a done deal.

The proposal is an attempt by the government to get a handle on the almost $600 billion annually in taxes that should be paid but aren’t. The amount U.S. citizens are paying in income taxes is $166 billion less than what they owe.

So, the Treasury Department isn't creating any new taxes. It’s trying to make sure you pay what you already owe.

Anyone under age 65 is subject to paying income tax if they make $12,000 or more per year. Employers give their employees W-2 forms that report their income and how much is taken out of their paycheck for income taxes. However, business owners, independent contractors, and other self-employed individuals are responsible for withholding and reporting their income on their own.

