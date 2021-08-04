What Is Carolyn Everson's Net Worth After Departing Facebook?

Carolyn Everson has held one of the top leadership positions at Facebook for over a decade. Everson was the head of global advertising sales at Facebook and handled the company’s relationships with marketers. In June, she announced her resignation and said that she would be leaving the social media giant.

As The Wall Street Journal noted upon the announcement, Everson “is considered one of the most effective client hand-holders in the ad business and is known for her tight relationships with marketing executives across industries.”

One of her key accomplishments at Facebook was the establishment of the Facebook client council of top marketers and advertising executives. The council enables these members to provide input on Facebook’s ads, which solidifies their relationships with the company.

On an interim basis, Nicola Mendelsohn is taking over Everson’s role at Facebook. Mendelsohn has been the head of Facebook’s Global Business Group for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region.

Everson worked to maintain rapport with major marketers in 2020 when civil-rights groups were calling for advertisers to boycott Facebook.

Facebook and Everson came under harsh criticism over the past several years for the company's policies regarding political advertising and whether or not the company should monitor political marketing for accuracy. A data scandal with Cambridge Analytica also presented a challenge.

During Everson’s time at Facebook, she was instrumental in growing the company’s advertising revenue. When she took the position in 2011, Facebook’s annual ad revenue was $3.15 billion—a figure that increased to $84.2 billion for fiscal 2020, according to Yahoo Finance.

Will Carolyn Everson join Instacart?

Although no official announcement has been made, Business Insider reported in June that Everson might be in discussions to join the leadership team at Instacart. As the grocery-delivery company prepares for a potential IPO, it recently appointed a new CEO, Fidji Simo.

Article continues below advertisement

Everson hasn't indicated publicly what her upcoming plans are. In her Facebook post announcing her impending departure, Everson said that she was “very much looking forward to starting a new chapter,” according to Yahoo Finance.

Everson noted her pride in the work she had done while at Facebook and acknowledged the efforts of her team at the company. “Hopefully one day someone will say my legacy at Facebook was in how I showed up for my team, for our clients and for our industry.”

Article continues below advertisement