When it comes to wine, Carlton McCoy is an expert. He has been involved in the culinary industry throughout most of his professional career. He’s a Master Sommelier, which is a title that only a few people in the world have held. After a troubled childhood and having to witness various tragedies, McCoy is one of the most well-respected figures in the wine industry. What is his net worth?Being a professional in the wine industry can be very difficult, especially when it comes to serving customers and figuring out how to appeal to certain people’s taste. But for someone who was once not sure what his career would be, McCoy has been able to learn about a plethora of different types of wines through his extensive traveling and professional experience. McCoy now has a television show on CNN called Nomad.Who is Carlton McCoy?McCoy is the CEO of Heitz Cellar, a Napa Valley winery. McCoy is the first-ever black CEO of a Napa Valley winery. Wineries are typically properties that are licensed to produce and sell wine.These facilities have different ways of storing wine, whether it be in barrels, glass, or other types of storage units. Wine has to be carefully stored or else its properties can be tarnished or the wine simply won’t be as good as it could be. Napa Valley is located in the Napa region of California, which is one of the wealthiest places in the country. The area is synonymous with wine.Napa Valley is home to over 400 wineries, and it's a great area if you’re looking for some of the best wine and food in the world. However, McCoy didn’t grow up in Napa Valley or in California, but rather in Washington, D.C.Along with growing up in a completely different setting than a high-class part of California, the winery CEO's parents were both heroin addicts, according to an interview with Robb Report. After getting a scholarship to the Culinary Institute of America, as well as being mentored by a sommelier in his early professions, McCoy’s career took off.Carlton McCoy's net worth is unknown.McCoy’s net worth is unknown, but his successful winery and culinary career have definitely made him fairly wealthy. There are only 269 Master Sommeliers in the world, and McCoy is one of them, which puts him in a very prestigious class. With the Heitz Cellar CEO having his own winery in Napa Valley, he likely put a significant amount of money into the property.According to a study by Washington State University, the total costs for investing in and building a winery can range from $560,894 to $2,339,108, based on the wineries they studied. Assuming McCoy has invested in vineyards, or even has his own to help produce wine, that can be nearly just as costly if not more expensive. So, regardless of what McCoy’s net worth is, he has a lot of money invested in his winery.