Boson Protocol Crypto Falls 80%, Should You Buy the Dip?

As cryptocurrencies continue to recover, many investors in search of the next crypto poised to explode are starting to take a keen interest in Boson Protocol (BOSON). Based on the Boson crypto price prediction for 2025, could it be a good long-term investment?

At the current price of about $1, Boson crypto has gained more than 60 percent in the last 24 hours. That represents a more rapid rebound than the crypto sector’s average 3 percent rise in the same period. But Boson coin continues to trade steeply below its all-time high, leaving many investors eager to know what the future holds.

Boson Protocol is a blockchain project attempting to disrupt ecommerce. The team behind the project says the current ecommerce system favors only a few Internet monopolies. Boson wants to change that through what it calls decentralized commerce platform. It’s also focused on the hot NFT market . Boson is also the name of the crypto token that powers the protocol.

There are thousands of cryptocurrencies out there and many continue to launch. Some are simply meme coins and may not stick around for too long while others attempt to solve serious problems and may be more durable. You should evaluate your options carefully to see what best fits your investment goal.

Boson crypto has a fixed supply at 200 million tokens. Some 34 million tokens are already in circulation, representing about 17 percent of the total supply. Cryptocurrencies with capped maximum supply appeal to many investors because they offer in-built protection against inflation. Boson Protocol raised $26 million in April through a public sale of its token .

If the altcoin maintains a compounded monthly growth rate of 50 percent from now on, it could go back to the peak by the end of 2021. At that same rate of growth, Boson crypto could be worth $130 before the end of 2022. If it’s growing at a compounded monthly rate of just 12 percent, the altcoin could reach $400 by 2025.

With Boson crypto rebounding but still trading more than 80 percent below its peak, investors are eager to know its price outlook. At the current price, Boson crypto will need to rise 590 percent to go back to its all-time high of $6.93.

Is Boson Protocol a good long-term investment and should you buy now?

There are several reasons you might want to invest in Boson crypto. First, its price prediction is promising. Second, it’s one of the cheapest altcoins associated with serious blockchain projects. At the current price, you can buy Boson crypto at 85 percent discount to its all-time high. Boson investment may also appeal to those seeking exposure to the promising NFT sector.

The crypto has paid off well for investors who bought the recent dip. On July 14, the altcoin plunged to what still persists as its all-time low at $0.39. Those who took faith and bought that dip have seen their money grow more than 140 percent.

It’s also worth pointing out that the Boson Protocol project has attracted many high-profile crypto investors. The project has raised money from entities such as Outlier Ventures, TRG Capital, Animoca Brands, and Duck DAO.

