Yuga Labs Acquires One of the Biggest IPs in the Web 3.0 Ecosystem

CryptoPunks was created 5 years ago by Larva Labs and serves as the first inspiration for the ERC-721 token standard otherwise known as NFTs. However, the team at Larva Labs wasn't equipped to provide what's essential for collections to build themselves into digital nations.

Larva Labs found solace in knowing that Yuga Labs would honor the collections and take on what they have done so seamlessly — brand building and strategic partnerships.