BLOK ETF Price Prediction: Is It a Good Buy for 2022?

Many investors ignored the blockchain economy in 2021 and missed out on huge profits. You can’t blame them because China’s crypto crackdown and Biden’s crypto tax were strong distractions for many investors. But they have learned their lesson and many will be making up for the loss in 2022. As a result, securities like the BLOK ETF look poised for strong demand in the new year. BLOK shares now trade at about $40 and it has a chance to get back to its $65 peak in 2022 and move higher.