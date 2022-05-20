Black Lives Matter’s Global Foundation Releases Tax Filing, Shows $42M in Assets

The Form 990 showed that more than half of the $90 million in funds that the BLMGNF had raised went to smaller organizations, consultants, and real estate, and that the group had $42 million in assets when the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2021.

During the same fiscal year, the group raised $76.9 million in grants and contributions and expended $37.7 million, with $500,000 grants going to BLM operations in places like Boston, Philadelphia, and Detroit.