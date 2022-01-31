BlackBerry Is Selling $600M Legacy Patents to IP Firm, Stock Responds

BlackBerry said that it “leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.” While this version of the company might not look like that of the early aughts, it shows a commitment to growth and change. Perhaps this will allow BB stock to recover the 44.05 percent that it lost in the 12 months ending Jan. 31.