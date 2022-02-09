What Happened in the Bitfinex Hack and Were Victims Compensated?

In 2016, Bitfinex suffered a major security breach that resulted in the loss of nearly 120,000 Bitcoins worth about $72 million at that time. The hack forced the exchange to temporarily halt trading.

Although some people speculated that the hack was an inside job, Bitfinex strongly defended its team and insisted that the theft was the work of outside actors. The exchange has been able to recover tiny bits of the stolen funds with the help of the government.