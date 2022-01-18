Bill Maher Has “Been in Love,” but He’s Not Looking for Marriage

As New York Magazine reported in 2012, Maher once had a reputation for hanging out in strip clubs and the Playboy Mansion. “If something was very attractive and very available, it was very hard to say no,” Maher told the magazine. He embarked on steadier romances in his 40s, one of which ended acrimoniously: model Coco Johnsen sued Maher in 2004, alleging he broke up with her after promising marriage. In the suit, Johnsen claimed the split damaged her career by $9 million.