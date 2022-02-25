Bill Gurley Has Made a Fortune From VC Investing

Bill Gurley is a venture capital investor and General Partner at Benchmark, a VC firm. He's been a part of various global IPOs including Amazon and Uber.

Birthdate: May 10, 1996

Birthplace: Dickinson, Tex.

Education: Millsaps College, 1984–1986; University of Florida, BSE in Computer Engineering,1986–1989; Texas McCombs School of Business, MBA in Finance, 1991–1993