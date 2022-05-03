Bill Gurley’s Market Advice Is Backed by Jeff Bezos

Some of Gurley’s most notable ventures include GrubHub, Zillow, Uber, Stitchfix, Nextdoor, Glassdoor, and Rover. Gurley invested $11 billion in Uber in 2011, just two years after its founding. On May 3, to his 540,000 followers on Twitter, Gurley tweeted, “An entire generation of [entrepreneurs and] tech investors build their entire perspectives on valuations during the second half of a 13-year amazing bull run. The ‘unlearning’ process could be painful, surprising [and] unsettling to many. I anticipate denial.”